A 40-year-old Ubly man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Sanilac County Thursday morning.
It happened about 7:10 a.m. on Cumber Road near Wheeler Road in Austin Township.
The man was driving a 2005 Buick Terraza eastbound on Cumber Road when he lost control of the vehicle, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle then overturned on the roadway and entered the north ditch of Cumber Road, causing the driver to be ejected.
That resulted in fatal injuries to the driver, the sheriff's office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
