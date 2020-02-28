The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam where the caller claims to be with the FBI.
A resident in Custer Township was contacted by someone claiming to be with the FBI, the sheriff's office said, adding the number that showed up on their caller ID was the Sandusky Police Department's non-emergency number.
The caller told the person they had a warrant out for their arrest and attempted to get them to wire money.
Law enforcement agencies will not contact you and ask you to wire money in exchange for not getting arrested, the sheriff's office said.
