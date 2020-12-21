The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after an increase in stolen vehicles in the area.
The agency said it has seen a drastic increase in stolen vehicles over the last month.
Most of the vehicles have been recovered.
“It seems that people are stealing them, driving around, using them to leave the scenes of retail frauds, breaking and entering's, thefts, etc.,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office is urging everyone to lock their vehicle to prevent it from being stolen.
