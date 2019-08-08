The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam.
The office said they have received reports from different residents who received calls from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office phone number 989-275-5101 requesting donations.
The sheriff's office said they are not requesting donations and these calls are a scam.
You should not provide any information to these callers.
