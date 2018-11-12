Crews are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a car.
A semi was backing into a drive across the roadway on M-52, just north of St. Charles, when a Chevy Malibu struck the side of the trailer, Saginaw County Sheriff Lt. Miguel Gomez said.
The roof of the Malibu was torn off and the car traveled under the semi, Gomez said.
The driver of the Malibu, a 69-year-old Swan Creek Township woman, died as a result of the crash, Gomez said.
The driver of the semi is a 33-year-old Swan Creek Township man.
The crash happened about 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12. It remains under investigation.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office and the Tri-Township Fire District responded to the crash.
TV5 will update once we have more information.
