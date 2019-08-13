A woman was injured after crashing into a horse that had gotten loose in Sanilac County on Monday.
It happened about 3 p.m. on Maple Valley Road, west of Peck Road in Flynn Township.
A 34-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Maple Valley Road when the horse ran in front of her vehicle, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver was unable to avoid the collision and the horse struck the front of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
The horse, owned by a man from Brown City, was tied up outside of a store and had broken free and ran into the roadway, the investigation determined.
Due to the injuries from the crash, the horse was put down.
The woman was treated on scene and transported to Lapeer McLaren Regional Hospital.
Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
