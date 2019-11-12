A 28-year-old Sandusky woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in Sanilac County.
It happened about 6:30 a.m. on Sanilac Road near Berkshire Road in Custer Township.
The woman, Renee Buckley, was driving a 2001 Bravado eastbound on Sanilac Road when she lost control of the vehicle and entered the westbound lane, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
Thomas Grabitz, 65, of Port Sanilac, was driving a 2013 Chevy Silverado westbound on Sanilac Road and struck the passenger side of Buckley's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
Buckley was transported to McKenzie Hospital for her injuries. Grabitz was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
