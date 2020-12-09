The Saginaw County Jail is taking several precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including testing all incoming inmates, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
All incoming inmates are tested with a rapid test that administers results in 15 minutes.
If the test comes back positive, that inmate is quarantined in a designated pod for 10 to 14 days, Federspiel said.
During that quarantine period, each inmate is allowed to be out for an hour at a time. Cleaning is completed between each inmate rotation, Federspiel said.
The inmates also have access to telephones and are required to disinfect the telephones and the areas used.
The jail also administers temperature checks and follow-up screenings daily for all inmates in quarantine, Federspiel said.
"All inmates have masks and all incoming inmates receive masks. All inmates are provided medical care no matter if they are in quarantine, isolation, or in general population. If a person tests positive for COVID, some services may be postponed based on severity, such as dental visits and physicals. All risks are taken into consideration when determining the need for any non-emergency visits," Federspiel said.
