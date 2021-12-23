A 26-year-old Saginaw man was arrested by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office during a drug bust.
It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 while the suspect was making a drug delivery, the sheriff’s office said.
During the arrest, the sheriff’s office seized methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, cash, and a 2019 GMC Terrain.
The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Huron County, Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.
The Saginaw man is lodged in the Huron County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Formal charges are expected to be released in a couple of days and additional charges may be added, Hanson said.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to call with illegal drug tips at 989-269-6500 or at 989-269-6421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.