A Saginaw man was arrested after law enforcement officials say he drove to Genesee County to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.
It was all part of a GHOST operation targeting online predators.
Thomas Trinklein, 34, was chatting with officers online, but he thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Trinklein drove to a Genesee County hotel to meet with the girl for the pure intention to have sex, Swanson said.
Upon arrival, officers arrested Trinklein,
It was later discovered that Trinklein had more than 400 engagements with online prostitutes of all ages, Swanson said.
There were also more than 700 pictures and videos of child pornography found on Trinklein's phone, Swanson said.
Trinklein has been charged with 16 counts including possession of child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.
