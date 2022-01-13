A Shiawassee County elementary school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old.
Brian Hannon, 29, is a teacher at Holt Public Elementary School. He was also working as a babysitter offering his services on Care.com, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
Hannon was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct after the sheriff’s office investigated him. The victim was 6-years-old and did not attend Holt Public Schools, the sheriff’s office said.
If anyone has any information that could be helpful to the investigation, they can call Det. Lt. Keith Hansen at 989-743-3411 extension 7225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.