Deputies in Roscommon County are searching for a woman wanted in more than a dozen thefts.

Several photos were posted on the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Facebook page of a woman shopping at a store.

Deputies said they’re helping another agency try to identify this woman.

She’s the suspect in at least 17 separate thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roscommon County Sheriff or message them on Facebook.

