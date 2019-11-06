Deputies in Roscommon County are searching for a woman wanted in more than a dozen thefts.
Several photos were posted on the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Facebook page of a woman shopping at a store.
Deputies said they’re helping another agency try to identify this woman.
She’s the suspect in at least 17 separate thefts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Roscommon County Sheriff or message them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.