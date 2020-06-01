The Huron County Sheriff’s Officer is urging target shooters to use caution after stray bullets entered a home and could have killed someone.
On Saturday, May 30 deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a home in the 10,000 block of Weale Rd. in Fairhaven Twp., for reports of shots fired.
Deputies said a resident was moving around in the house when a round went whizzing by her head.
According to deputies, another resident went outside and heard a vehicle drive off, then took after it to see who it was. They said the resident was able to quickly locate and stop the vehicle in question.
Deputies said a 20-year-old man from Mussey, and a 19-year-old man from Bad Axe was in the vehicle.
According to deputies, both occupants admitted to target shooting on state land across from the residence but stated they didn’t know there was a house in the area of where they were shooting.
During their investigation at the scene, deputies said they found three other holes in the house too.
Deputies said while target practicing, the two males decided to shoot at a Do Not Pass sign, which was on the opposite side of the road from the state land.
Deputies said the bullets from their .22 rifles strayed into the house.
According to deputies, the suspects’ guns were confiscated, and charges will be sought from the prosecutor’s office this week.
Deputies said no one was injured during this incident.
Target shooters are advised to always use extreme caution and be lawful when firing their weapons.
