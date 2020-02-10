A sheriff in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is using social media to plead for assistance for a mentally ill jail inmate.
Chippewa County Sheriff Michael Bitnar posted a long message on Facebook, saying Michigan's mental health system is "broken."
The sheriff says he's tried "over and over" to get help for the man, a Vietnam veteran.
Bitnar says the man was found incompetent to stand trial in December, but a bed at a state psychiatric hospital won't be available until June.
The Facebook post has been shared by more than 600 people.
