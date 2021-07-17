Authorities need help solving the murder of 34-year-old Jesse Byars and are reaching out for help in assembling the pieces of Byar’s final moments.
“It happened out in the woods and it doesn't appear to be any other struggle, and no one was around that we know of other than the guy that perpetrated this,” Lt. Dave Kennamer with the Genesee County Sheriff said.
Investigators are sharing new details about the homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Byars in Atlas Township. Byars was found dead from a gunshot wound on a family member's property on South Vassar Road.
Friday, the Genesee County Sheriff's office asked the public for tips to help investigators make an arrest.
“One detail might be that one detail that's going to open the case open for us. And that might not seem important to you now but when we put it in our big piece in the big puzzle it might be that one detail that's going to lead us in the direction that's going to solve this homicide,” Kennamer said.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said Byars left Outdoor Adventures in Richfield Township July 10 at 11 p.m., his body was found Sunday at Noon. Investigators say they've interviewed hundreds of people and watched hours of surveillance video to try to figure out what happened during those 13 hours.
And while Swanson is welcoming any and all tips, he did give TV5 a general idea of what he's hoping to hear.
“We’re looking for some type of broken relationship, whether it's a immediate relationship that someone had with him. Or somebody that wanted to maybe revenge over a long period of time,” Swanson said.
Swanson said Byars was driving a green Dodge truck with an ATV in the back. If you happened to have seen it that day, authorities want to hear from you.
“Somebody out there knows who did it. They need to come forth and do the right thing,” Swanson said.
The Genesee county sheriff said the last homicide to occur in Atlas Township happened on July 24, 2000 at the intersection of Maple and M-15, when Eric Latimer stabbed his father to death.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2500 reward for tips that help in the investigation of the most recent homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.