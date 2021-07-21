A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday night.
It happened about 11 p.m. on M-53, north of Raspon Road in Huron County’s Colfax Township.
The preliminary investigation indicates a northbound vehicle with two men inside lost control and overturned several times, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
One man was ejected and died from his injuries. The other victim, a 23-year-old man, was transported to McLaren Thumb and later flown out with life-threatening injuries.
Speed and alcohol played a part in the crash, Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.
It is unknown which of the men was the driver. Both were staying in Port Austin and are from out of state. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.