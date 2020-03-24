A Lake George man was arrested after deputies found stolen property and a firearm in a truck during a traffic stop.
On Monday, March 23, deputies in Clare County stopped a green-colored 2005 Chevrolet Silverado in the area of Finley Lake and Cedar Rd. in Lincoln Township for a traffic violation.
Deputies said during a further investigation it was revealed that the 26-year-old Lake George passenger was involved in the possession of a stolen motorcycle that was in the back of the truck.
According to deputies, while searching the truck they found a handgun with no serial numbers, a hand grenade, and other explosive making materials.
The man was lodged in the Clare County Jail.
Deputies from Clare and Roscommon conducted a search warrant at a home in Roscommon County on Tuesday, March 24 and found a firearm and a large amount of additional explosive making materials. Deputies said they seized the evidence.
