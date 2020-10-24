One person was injured after a semi lost control on a road in Sanilac County.
A 29-year-old Kentucky man was headed southbound on M-53, towing an empty trailer, Sanilac County Sheriff's Deputies said..
A storm with strong winds and heavy rain caused the trailer to sway back and forth.
The driver lost control of vehicle. A driver headed northbound saw the trailer swaying and went into a ditch on the eastside of the road to avoid the semi.
That driver went into the ditch, hit a field driveway entrance and went airborne. He was uninjured.
Another vehicle headed northbound was hit by the semi, but he was also left uninjured.
The semi driver was injured after the truck rolled. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The road was shutdown for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene and secure the semi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.