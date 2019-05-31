A 35-year-old man from Yale was arrested after surveillance cameras showed him breaking into a golf course in Sanilac County.
On May 23, deputies from Sanilac County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to Willow Tree Golf Course on Galbraith Line Road in Speaker Township for a breaking and entering complaint.
When deputies arrived, they learned that one person on a pedal bike had entered the business and took items before fleeing the scene. Deputies said they learned this information through evidence and surveillance cameras.
Officials said that a copy of the surveillance video was posted on Facebook and ran past law enforcement personnel to see if anyone recognized the suspect.
According to Det. Rob Wendling, Deputy Todd Laming said he may know who the man is from a previous investigation and a tip that came in from the Facebook post.
Officials said that deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence on May 29, and the man was arrested in St. Clair County by their sheriff’s office.
Through a joint police investigation, it was determined that the man confessed to being responsible for multiple breaking and entering’s in both counties, including the golf course.
The suspect remains in custody in St. Clair County and his name is being withheld pending further investigation.
