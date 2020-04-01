The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect accused of selling a fatal drug in Genesee County.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest during a press conference on Wednesday, April 1.
The investigation started over a month ago when the department was tipped off someone was selling synthetic heroin, Swanson said.
The suspect was selling carfentanil, which is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, Swanson said, adding the drug is used to put down elephants and other large animals.
"It is so fatal even just an airborne mist of it can drop people and cause fatal reactions," Swanson said.
The sheriff's office went undercover and bought two doses of the drug.
They were then able to arrest the suspect, who is about 30-years-old, Swanson said.
"[The suspect was] just pumping carfentanil into this community," Swanson said.
The suspect's name has not been released.
"If you are struggling with addiction, there are so many places you can go to get help," Swanson said.
