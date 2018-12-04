Two victims, and a suspect were shot during a domestic-related incident Tuesday night in the Saginaw County community of Chesaning.
Sheriff Bill Federspiel said it started shortly after 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of South Front Street.
Federspiel said one of the victims was previously involved with the suspect, but has moved on to a new relationship. The suspect was not ready to move on, Federspiel said.
The two victims are both women in their mid-to-late-40s and lived together in the home. They both knew the suspect.
"This is a pretty traumatic situation to be shot in your own home," Federspiel said.
One of the victims was found outside the home with a gunshot wound, the other escaped the home, and had also been shot.
"They came out and one of them was standing there and they yelled, 'please help. She's shooting us,'" Federspiel said.
The suspect, 56-year-old Sherry Mandel, surrendered peacefully to the police after a short standoff.
"She did come out on her own free will. She was injured as well, but she was taken into custody without incident thankfully," Federspiel said.
She was also shot, which the sheriff believes happened during a struggle with the victims.
The suspect was taken to the hospital, but has been moved to the Saginaw County Jail, according to Federspiel.
Mandel has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felony firearm. Her bond was set at $1 million.
At last check, the victims were still hospitalized.
Federspiel said a gun was found at the scene, and at least four shots had been fired during the incident.
Mandel's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Dean Parks lives in the neighborhood and saw the victims being escorted into ambulances by police Tuesday night.
He said the two victims just recently moved to the area.
"I don't know them super good, but yeah, they were neighborly and had a couple fires during the summer," Parks said.
Stay with WNEM TV5 for more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.