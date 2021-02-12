The suspect accused of a carjacking in Huron County has been taken into custody in Indiana, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.
The incident happened at 7:04 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the USA High School parking lot, located on Wildner Road in Sebewaing Township.
Officers learned an 18-year-old student was sitting alone in her grandmother’s 2015 maroon Chevrolet Equinox when she was waiting for a family member to come out of the school.
An unknown man walked up to her vehicle and eventually got into the passenger seat uninvited, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said the unknown man showed a knife, causing the 18-year-old to flee. The suspect took the vehicle and headed west on Wildner Road, the sheriff's office said.
Another local resident in the parking lot pursued the vehicle as it fled down side roads heading into Tuscola County, but the area resident lost the suspect after coming into Unionville on M-25.
No one was injured during this incident.
In the school parking lot, officers then found a stolen 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck from Mason County.
Local law enforcement contacted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and learned the vehicle was stolen earlier Thursday morning. The vehicle was taken by an unknown Mason County man in his 20s.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office believed the Mason County man was headed to Florida and was likely under the influence of drugs. Investigators also believe the man had no ties to Huron County and it’s unknown how long he was in the county.
The Indiana State Police contacted the Huron County Sheriff's Office shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 12 saying they had stopped the suspect in Jasper County, Indiana. The suspect has since been taken into custody.
The suspect is also accused of an armed robbery that happened in the Muskegon area overnight, Hanson said.
