We are learning more about what lead to an Amber Alert being issues across Michigan late Wednesday evening.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on North Whitefish Point for a report of a domestic dispute involving a stabbing.
When deputies arrived, they said they learned that two men, now identified as George Stephen Cunningham, 53, and John Stygler,68, kidnapped 5-year-old Zephaniau George Cunningham with the use of weapons and headed towards Whitefish Point light house.
Prior to taking the boy, investigators said the men bound and gagged a woman who was outside the home and placed her in a vehicle parked outside of the home.
The suspects then went into the home where a man and four children were.
The two men were armed with knives, a chemical spray, and blunt objects, according to the sheriff’s department. The department said victims were sprayed with the chemical and zip tied while having their mouths duct taped shut. The two suspects then searched the home for the 5-year-old boy. While they were looking, officials said one of the family members was able to cut themselves free from the zip ties and stabbed at least one of the suspects.
The suspects, one of which is the biological father of the 5-year-old, did find the boy, and drove away.
Officers learned that the suspects and child then left the truck, and were on foot, heading east across Lake Superior towards Canada.
Crews on snowmobiles immediately began tracking the suspect’s tracks and around two miles east of the Lake Superior shore line, officers found both suspects and the boy.
The suspects were taken into custody without incident, and the child was safe.
Officials noted that Cunningham is a registered sex offender and while currently on a tether, he had cut it shortly before the incident.
Both suspects are in custody on a host of charges including kidnapping, assault, home invasion, and child endangerment.
The investigation continues.
