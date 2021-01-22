A mid-Michigan girl is safe at home tonight after a 20-year-old predator coerced her in a meeting so he could kidnap her.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson offered details of the investigation the lead to the arrest of Anthony Drayton of Toledo.
"I know her mother is watching right now," Swanson said. "And let me tell you mom, we did this for you."
Swanson said Drayton met up with the girl at the McDonald's in Montrose. She was reported missing on Jan. 14.
"$136 he pays. One way. From Toledo to Montrose, to get this little girl," Swanson said.
From Montrose, the two hitch-hiked to Detroit, where they took an uber back to Toledo. It was a multi-department operation to bring her home.
The Montrose Police Department first called upon the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team to assist.
"And we found her, all the way in Toledo. The Toledo Police Department helped us locate where they were," Swanson said.
He said Drayton groomed the teen online into trusting him through Snapchat and Fortnite, the video game, along with a new app.
"Even new to us, called discord, which is a chat app," Swanson said.
Drayton is jailed in Genesee County on a $400,000 cash bond. He is facing a four-count felony, including kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct.
All are life offenses.
Swanson is calling upon parents to be proactive about protecting their children from predators.
“We can't do it alone. We need you," he said. "We need you to be in your kid’s business."
