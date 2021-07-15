The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips or clues from the public in the suspicious death of a Flint man in Atlas Township.
The sheriff said his office is getting closer to solving the murder of 34-year-old Jesse James Byars, but needs help crossing the finish line.
Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging those with information to come forward and help solve this homicide investigation.
"The homicide took place somewhere between the hours of 10 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday morning. It involved Jesse James Byars," Swanson said. "He went to a location in Atlas Township in sometime that evening he was murdered."
The 34-year old's body was discovered over the weekend along the 5100 block of Vassar Road. Swanson has not said how Byars died, but he did say the field in where he was found in is owned by members of his family.
Byars was staying with them at the time, and they also tipped police off that he was missing. Julie Lopez with Crime Stoppers said many tipsters often help crack the case.
"About 6 to 7 percent of our tips end up leading to an arrest. Which is really good because it’s the national average," Lopez said.
Lopez said the beauty of Crime Stoppers is that you can stay anonymous and still get reward money. This is done by the tipster getting a case number and being able to receive cold hard cash without even sharing their name.
"It does have a reward for all open homicide cases. For Flint and Genesee County. This whole area actually. It’s up to $2500 dollars if the tip helps in anyway in this investigation," Lopez said.
With the help of the community, Swanson is hopeful they will be able to find justice for who may have killed Byars.
"That’s why I continue to push you to 1-800-422-JAIL. That’s Crime Stoppers. If you want to leave it anonymous tip something that you see or even something that you thought of, we follow up on those tips," Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.