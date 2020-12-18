The sheriff in the state of Michigan’s most populated county, Benny Napoleon, lost his battle with COVID-19 on Dec. 17.
The Wayne County Sheriff touched many lives including law enforcement in Mid-Michigan.
"Sheriff Benny Napoleon had a heart for people,” Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff said. “In 2016 he drove a pickup truck loaded down with cases of water, and I met them at the loading dock here at the Genesee county jail."
Swanson remembers Napoleon helping Flint with the water crisis. Swanson said the charismatic leader did this when the cameras weren't around, out of the goodness in his heart.
“He wanted to give these cases of water to the inmates to make sure that they had water,” Swanson said.
Genesee County Prosecutor, David Leyton, worked with the Wayne County Sheriff when Leyton was running for attorney general.
“It’s very tragic, I’m very sad to learn about my friend sheriff Benny Napoleon’s passing,” Leyton said.
Leyton described Napoleon as a true gentleman and dedicated public servant. Serving the community for 45 years.
“He was an icon, in Detroit and across Wayne county,” Leyton said. “He was a beloved figure in Detroit. I didn’t know anybody who didn’t love Benny Napoleon. He would do anything for anybody in his community.”
Napoleon was the Wayne County Sheriff since 2009. Both county leaders send their condolences to the sheriff’s family. Swanson hopes this makes people extra vigilant on preventing the virus.
"I hope it’s a gut check for all of us, to remember you, me anybody no matter how healthy we are, our age or race, where were from it can impact all of us,” Swanson said.
