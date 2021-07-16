Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson detailed the events leading up to the murder of 34-year-old Jesse Byars in Atlas Township in a press conference on Friday.
Byars' body was found in a field along Vassar Road after leaving Outdoor Adventure the night before.
"How was Jesse murdered? He was shot," Swanson said.
Sheriff Swanson is asking for any tips or clues from the public in the suspicious death of Jesse James Byars in Atlas Township.
"This is what Jesse James Byars look like within 24 hours of him being murdered," Swanson said.
Just hours before his death Byars was at Outdoor Adventures in Davison.
Sheriff Swanson said his office is getting closer to solving the murder of Byars, but they need help. He is hoping the public can put together some of the missing pieces.
"Jesse drove this green truck. This green pickup truck is a dodge and in back of this truck was an ATV. A little go cart," Swanson said.
Swanson said Byars was killed over the weekend on a family member's property, located in the 5100 block of Vassar Road. He said Byars had Asperger's and a learning disability.
At the murder scene there was no signs of a struggle according to the Sheriff. He urges anyone that saw anything possibly related to let them know.
"Maybe something caught your eye. You may think that it’s not a big deal but in cases like this it is a big deal," Swanson said.
With the help of the community, Swanson is hopeful they will be able to find justice for who may have killed Byars.
"Call 1-800-422-JAIL, 1-800-422-JAIL. Or P3 tips mobile text message you can submit your tips," Swanson said.
Sheriff Swanson said this is the first murder that happened in Atlas Township since July 24, 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.