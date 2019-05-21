The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover accident where multiple people were ejected on Monday.
The accident happened on Barnes Road just east of Merrill Road in North Branch shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Officials said a 2001 Chevy Impala was traveling west on Barnes Road when the 16-year-old driver lost control and departed the north side of the roadway.
After departing the roadway, the vehicle overturned multiple times within a farm field.
The vehicle eventually came to rest on its tires, officials said.
According to officials, three people were in the car at the time and two were ejected.
Officials said the 16-year-old driver from North Branch was ejected from the car. It was reported that he was not wearing a seatbelt.
A 17-year-old female from Silverwood was in the front seat. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt and was not ejected. A 16-year-old male from Silverwood sat in the back with no seatbelt. Police said he was also ejected from the vehicle.
All three teens were transported to McLaren in Lapeer. The driver and the 17-year-old passenger remain at McLaren. Police said the driver is in serious condition, while the passenger is expected to be discharged soon.
The 16-year-old sitting in the rear seat suffered serious injuries and was transferred to Beaumont Hospital.
Police said the road was closed for approximately three hours for rescue and investigation conducted by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Division.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be the cause of the accident. Excessive speed over 55 mph and unrestrained occupants are factors that remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det/Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015 or jparks@lapeercounty.org.
