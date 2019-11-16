A 28-year-old Tennessee man is in the hospital after deputies believe he shot himself in the head area.
On Friday, Nov. 15 at 5:47 p.m. the Huron County Sheriff’s Office along with EMS were dispatched to Michigan St. in Kinde for a man lying in the street bleeding from his head.
Deputies said he was found by a resident whose house he was in front of, along with someone who was passing by.
They said the man could not talk so they were not sure of the problem or how he got there.
Deputies said that while being treated, a handgun shell casing was located near him and a handgun was found in a pocket as well. They found out that the man was staying with a resident in the area.
His injuries were confined to his face and head, and officials determined that they came from a gunshot. He was taken to McLaren Thumb by Thumb Ambulance Services and had to eventually be flown out to an out-of-county hospital for treatment and to stabilize his injuries.
Deputies believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. They believe he was laying there for about five minutes before being found.
There is no further information at this time. TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
