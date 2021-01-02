Three people are dead after a plane crashed into a home in Oakland County.
Lyon Township police and fire department responded to the 57600 block of Russet Lane after a plane crashed into a home on the block.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said three people were killed in the crash. They are believed to be the pilot and two passengers in the plane.
Bouchard said the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Officers haven’t identified the type of plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted, according to the sheriff.
