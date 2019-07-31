Law enforcement is trying to find the family of a man who's body was found Wednesday morning in a Saginaw County river.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said that the truck was found at around 9:15 a.m. on July 31 off Miller Road in Saginaw County, and the body of an adult male was inside.
Deputies have identified the man inside the truck but haven't released his name. Federspiel said the man lives a couple counties away but they haven't been able to notify any family.
Federspiel said the truck was completely submerged in the water of a canal off Swan Creek.
He also said there appear to be skid marks in the area.
It's unclear how long the man's body and vehicle were in the river.
Nothing is being ruled out and Federspiel said the body was taken to the morgue for an autopsy.
