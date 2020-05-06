A theft ring that officials said had been operating for months in Mid-Michigan and surrounding communities has been interrupted.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said two men, believed to be the ring’s leaders, were arrested on May 3rd.
Swanson said early on the 3rd a deputy noticed a truck and trailer behind a store off Vienna Road. After calling for back-up, officers were able to arrest two men.
Swanson said it’s believed the ring was stealing catalytic converters, lawn equipment, ATV’s, and other items from homes and businesses. In fact, Swanson said one item stolen in Genesee County was found online for sale in California in the same week.
The sheriff said the ring was driven by the drug trade, in this case, meth and heroin.
More information is expected in the coming days.
