The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted abduction after a young lady said someone tried to grab her from behind.
On June 25, Tuscola County Central Dispatch received a call about a possible attempted abduction.
Officials said the attempted abduction happened on Centerline Road near White Creek Road in Koylton Township.
A 17-year-old alleged victim reported an unknown male tried to attack her from behind.
According to officials, the victim was able to escape and was found by a family member walking down the road.
Officials said at the time of the attack the victim was doing chores in the barn.
A canine united assisted the sheriff’s office but a suspect was not found.
Officials said the matter continues to be investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
