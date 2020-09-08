Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson unveiled the IGNITE program at the county jail on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program is aimed at breaking the chains of generational incarceration.
Swanson said the program divides inmates into three tiers based on the length of their sentence. He said there will be different levels of the training and education available in each tier.
According to Swanson, the jail’s previous educational system was limited to certain inmates.
Classes are now offered to all inmates. They will be conducted two hours each day, five days a week.
Swanson said the program promises to help the incarcerated return to the jail one day, but with progress reports instead of new criminal cases.
“We will transform the generational incarceration model into education. The world will see that it started here like so many others did, in Genesee County, in Flint Michigan. Dr. King on his last writing said, ‘Where do we go from here? Chaos or community?’ Dr. King, this day, this jail, we choose community,” Swanson said.
Swanson said the IGNITE program is based on a merit system. He said it will allow the incarcerated to earn their education as a reward for good behavior.
“The more you do, the more you get. The harder you work, the more opportunity,” Swanson said.
Swanson said he’s looking forward to a morning where no one was jailed the night before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.