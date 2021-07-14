A small community is in shock after a body was discovered in a field off S. Vassar Road in Atlas Township over the weekend.
Investigators believe the man died sometime between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said he is working with Michigan State Police to investigate the death of 34-year-old Jesse James Byars, of Flint. Swanson said Byars was murdered and more than one person was involved.
Byars’ body was found in a field along the 5100 block of Vassar Road on Sunday, July 11, according to investigators.
Swanson isn't yet announcing how Byars died, but he did say the field in which Byars was found in was owned by members of his family he was staying with at the time, who also tipped police off that he was missing.
Swanson is encouraging anyone who knows anything to come forward.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers or the sheriff’s office.
