The Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigated a video on social media showing a teen with a pellet gun in his mouth and found it was a practical joke.
On Sunday at about 10:49 p.m., a deputy was sent to a residence for a video posted on Facebook.
The sheriff’s office said the video showed one teen male holding a pellet gun in another teen male’s mouth.
In the video, the trigger was pulled and the 14-year-old with the pellet gun in his mouth pretended he was shot.
The sheriff’s office said the pellet gun was not loaded and there were no injuries in this incident.
After speaking with the deputy, the two teens said they both agreed to the act and were playing a joke.
All juveniles and their parents were spoken to about gun safety and use of social media, the sheriff's office said.
