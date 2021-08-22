The wanted inmate worker who walked off a job site on Thursday is now back in custody according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Anthony Roll, 27, voluntarily turned himself back into the Sanilac jail Sunday around 12:40 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10:20 a.m., Roll was working at a job site in Flynn Township as part of the Inmate Work Crew Program when he walked away, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office received multiple tips and was assisted by several residents and law enforcement agencies.
The inmate work crew program uses lower classification inmates to perform community service, the sheriff’s office added.
