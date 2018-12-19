The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam going around Mid-Michigan.
Deputies said people are being contacted by someone indicating the resident is behind in their car payments, and unless some form of payment is made, the vehicle will be impounded.
The sheriff’s department is saying this is a scam.
