A tragic drowning on Lake Fenton, now has authorities warning the public to take water safety seriously this summer.
"You can never take it for granted, that water is unforgiving," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
He says a 73-year-old Fenton man named Max Lutz died Friday after he jumped into the lake using a pool noodle that got away from him.
Swanson says Lutz's wife and a couple of bystanders bravely jumped in to help save him, before deputies arrived.
But after getting him onto a pedestrian's boat, authorities could not revive him through lifesaving measures.
"This is our second fatality on Lake Fenton, within less than a month,” he said. “We're just coming into the fourth of July weekend so I would encourage everybody to not be scared or fearful of the water but respect the water."
And not just respect the water, but others on it as well.
Which is why Swanson is encouraging boaters and beachgoers to watch out for themselves and one another.
"We've got to be very, very certain that we are aware of our surroundings,” Swanson said. “And for other bystanders watch what's happening around you. Watch for people crying for help or looking as though they may be in distress, those are important signs that maybe you can help save somebody."
