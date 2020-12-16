Police have arrested several suspects who allegedly attempted to meet up with children for sexual activity in Mid-Michigan.
“No one can say that, ‘it’s not in my backyard.’ Or, ‘it’s not here.’ Cause it’s everywhere,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
After two more Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) arrests and another criminal sexual conduct case, Swanson wants everyone to realize how serious the problem is. He wants predators to know they are looking for you.
“We don’t want a single day to go by where a predator feels like nobody is watching,” Swanson said.
Swanson said a Brighton man was recently arrested in Grand Blanc for interacting with a GHOST decoy who he thought was a child.
Police say he tried to meet up with a child for sex. Swanson added he was wanting to pay for the sex with a bottle of wine.
Swanson said a Flint Township man was taken into custody after chatting with an undercover GHOST operator. The suspect is accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old for sex.
“We want the reality of what’s happening to be a conversation. Because if we can do a proactive parenting, proactive policing, proactive community relations, then we don’t have these obvious signs that’s right in front of us that sometimes we miss,” Swanson said.
There was also a criminal sexual conduct case where a man was abusing a 13-year-old for more than two years before the child turned him in, according to Swanson.
“He used his position of influence over this little 13-year-old victim and would go to their most vulnerable time at night and say I want my 10 minutes,” Swanson said.
Swanson wants to keep raising awareness about these kinds of crimes to try to stop them from happening before it’s too late.
“If you have internet access, you have the potential of human trafficking right there in front of you. There’s no one that’s immune,” Swanson.
