The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to not give out personal information to callers.
Wednesday morning someone at the sheriff’s department got a phone call from his own number. An automated message said the person was locked out for their Verizon account, deputies said.
The messaged asked the person to give the last four digits of their social security number.
Deputies are reminding people to not give out personal information over the phone. If you want to know if the call is legitimate, hang up and call the official customer service number.
