The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the area to watch out for scam callers who are impersonating deputies.
According to deputies, a Caro resident contacted the local police department to report the scam.
Deputies said the scammers told the caller to purchase eBay and Walmart cards and send them or the caller would be arrested on alleged warrants.
Deputies said when the caller attempted to verify the Sheriff’s number and dispatch non-emergency, the call was routed back to the scammers but this time they were impersonating Michigan State Police.
Court or law enforcement agencies never ask for gift cards to pay fines and costs, according to deputies.
Please be aware.
