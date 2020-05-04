A 62-year-old Weideman man is dead after his mobile home caught fire.
It happened about 8:46 p.m. on Sunday, May 3 in the 2000 block of N. Sherman Road.
Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene for a working structure fire in a mobile home trailer.
When they arrived, the trailer was engulfed in heavy flames.
A caretaker had arrived prior to the deputies and said the resident, who had a terminal medical condition, was likely inside, Sheriff Michael Main said in a press release.
The Nottawa Fire Department responded along with mutual aid from Deerfield and Barryton Fire Departments.
The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and locate the victim, who was deceased, Main said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
