The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents of Wenona Beach Estates in Bangor Township to leave the trailer park safely.
Water is rising and residents should be aware of power lines in the water, the sheriff’s office said.
The Bangor Township Hall will be open for displaced residents from the flooding. Some roads are flooded and should not be crossed, as advised by Bangor Township officials.
The Bay County Road Commission is being dispatched to put up signs.
Flooding at Wenona Beach Estates
More rain is on the way for mid-Michigan Thursday with wind gusts running between 20 to 40 miles per hour depending on your location. For the full First Warn 5 Forecast click here.
