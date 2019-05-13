A Genesee County man could face decades in prison after cameras were found in his master bathroom.
On May 3, Matthew Walton was in the hospital and his wife picked up his phone to call his work when she found images of naked people, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said.
Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots
The wife called 911 and let sheriff’s deputies into their home to search, Pickell said.
Deputies found a hidden camera in the master bathroom where they said he was recording people showering and going to the bathroom.
Walton’s wife said nieces and young girls babysat for them and often stayed the night.
Images of an 11-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were caught on the camera, Pickell said.
More than 100 images were found on his personal computer, Pickell said.
Walton was arrested and arraigned on four counts of surveilling an unclothed person and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Pickell said the eight charges are to hold Walton until they can finish going through his computer and the prosecutor can issue more charges.
Pickell said at least 4 more charges are expected, all of them being 20-year felonies.
The sheriff’s office has requested the Walton’s work computer from his employer, General Motors, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.