A 28-year-old woman died after a deer, that was hit by another vehicle, crashed through her windshield Tuesday morning.
It happened about 7:20 a.m. on North Avenue and 31 Mile Road in Macomb County.
A silver Chevy Captiva was traveling southbound on North Avenue when it hit a deer north of 31 Mile Road, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.
The deer was thrown into oncoming traffic and crashed through the windshield of a white Ford 500 traveling northbound on North Avenue, the sheriff's office said.
The Ford, driven by Erika Ladas, veered off the roadway and struck a tree.
Ladas, of Capac, was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The driver of the Chevy, a 40-year-old Armada woman, was not injured.
Ladas was a dispatcher for the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
"Erika was an asset to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office in her short time here. She was a part of our law enforcement family. She worked diligently in dispatch to provide public safety to citizens in need. Our condolences are with her family," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.
The incident remains under investigation.
