An 18-year-old woman was injured after she was ejected from her vehicle during a crash Monday afternoon.
It happened about 5:50 p.m. on Bricker Road near Gardner Line Road in Sanilac County's Fremont Township.
The woman, from Melvin, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier southbound on Bricker Road. She swerved to miss a deer and lost control of her vehicle, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle entered a ditch where it overturned and the woman was ejected, the sheriff's office said.
She was treated at the scene and transported to Lapeer McLaren Hospital for further treatment.
Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
