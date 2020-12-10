A woman was killed Thursday morning in a crash in Sanilac County.
Around 8 a.m. Thursday, Sanilac County Central Dispatch got a report of a vehicle overturned in a creek on Sheridan Line Road near Wixson Road in Worth Township.
An investigation found a 40-year-old woman from Lexington was driving eastbound on Sheridan Line Road when she lost control of the vehicle, deputies said.
The vehicle went into a ditch on the southside of the road, flipped and landed in a creek.
The woman died in the crash.
Deputies are withholding the victim’s name as they notify family.
The crash is still under investigation.
