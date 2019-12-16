A woman is dead and a child was seriously hurt following an incident in Tuscola County on Sunday.
Now, a man is in custody in regards to the incident.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Gerou Road in Caro about 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Investigators said they were called about an alleged serious assault complaint, and when they arrived they found a 36-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries at the Ellington Township home.
She was taken to the hospital where she died.
An 11-month old child was also treated for injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Sheriff Glen Skrent said a 37-year-old man is in custody. He said a domestic relationship existed between the man and the victim.
The incident remains under investigation.
