The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of a missing person.
According to officials, Lisa Ann Bonhsack-Phillips went missing this weekend from the Higgins Lake Area.
She is from Flushing, MI and was there to visit.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.