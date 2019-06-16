Image: Lisa Ann Bonhsack-Phillips
Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of a missing person.

According to officials, Lisa Ann Bonhsack-Phillips went missing this weekend from the Higgins Lake Area.

She is from Flushing, MI and was there to visit.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101

